LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dog park bar is hosting a party this week to celebrate National Puppy Day while raising funds to benefit a local rescue.
Club K9 Dog Park & Bar is hosting the fundraising event at its location on Taylorsville Road from 6:30-9:30 p.m. this Thursday, March 23.
The event will benefit Fat Heads Rescue, which is co-hosting the event with Club K9 and Feeders Supply.
Fat Heads is a volunteer dog rescue organization that works in both Kentucky and Indiana, specializing in rescuing, rehabilitating, training and rehoming "bull type dogs" with responsible and educated owners. The group does not have a facility or location, and is 100% foster-based, according to the nonprofit's website.
Funds will be raised through baskets up for a raffle and vendor booths, including WoofnWaggin, Wiggle Wow, BAM Dog Treats, Marshies Roar Pet Photography, City Paw Bandanas and Raising Canes. The Taco Mi Ranchito food truck will also be on-site, organizers said. There will also be dog-themed cocktails.
Raffle baskets were donated by Raising Canes, Kong, Feeders Pet Supply and Club K9, among others.
Fat Heads Rescue will have adoptable dogs and puppies at the event. Anyone who adopts will be given a free, one-year membership to the dog park bar worth $300.
The event is free. Guests have to be 18 or older to enter Club K9.
