LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will soon be more people patrolling downtown Louisville in an effort to improve safety.
Thursday, Louisville Downtown Partnership announced the expansion of its Ambassador Program, doubling the number of its ambassadors downtown from 18 to 36.
The program will also expand its hours to 7 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.
"It is critical for the health of the entire community that downtown upholds the highest standard for safety," Rebecca Fleischaker, LDP executive director, said in a news release. "With only 4% of all crime reported in Louisville Metro occurring in downtown, perception of safety is out of balance with reality, and the expanded ambassador program will help enhance the experience of downtown visitors, workers and residents."
Ambassadors are trained in observation, reporting, public engagement and de-escalation.
The goal is to help improve safety and hospitality in downtown Louisville.
The expansion is funded with money from Metro Government, Louisville Tourism and Humana.
Metro Government previously allocated $800,000 for a new Safety Ambassador team, made up of eight Safety Ambassadors and two Outreach Ambassadors to increase "the number of eyes, ears, and feet on downtown streets" and "allow ambassadors to be more assertive where necessary to dissuade public disturbances and negative street behavior."
The Downtown Louisville Ambassador Program was formed in 1995. Ambassadors also serve as "safety escorts" for visitors, employees and residents who may feel unsafe walking to their vehicle, bus stop or other destination.
