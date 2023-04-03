LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new drumline group in town is making some noise, not just with their music.
Louisville Drumline Academy was founded in December 2022 by Eric Grainger. With a goal to have children and young adults express themselves creatively, Grainger also hopes involvement can prevent violence in Louisville and surrounding cities.
"Drumming is an art where its developed to take away stress, anger, anxiety, instead of just focusing on those negative outputs," Grainger said. "You have something to release that energy from."
The group is divided into three leagues, allowing participants to socialize with people around their age. "Yellow Knights" is for children between the ages of five and 13. "Purple Knights" is for teenagers between the ages of 13 to 18. The collegiate drumline, "Black Knight," is for adults 18 and up.
"We practice, we talk about like things, like problems at home that we can discuss and to be on the positive side of drama," said Louisville Drumline Co-Captain, Jesse Todd.
Grainger was Todd's director while a student at The Academy @ Shawnee.
"He's always wanted to like just start his own drumline, and I've always supported it," Todd said.
Participants who are also students, are required to maintain a grade point average about C-.
"We're trying to outreach to everybody in the city to kind of get their minds off the streets and off the negative energy that's been put out here in the streets by people who just don't care," Grainger said.
While existing for less than six months, Louisville Drumline Academy is already connecting with other city groups.
The group will be part of Louisville Orchestra's "Louisville Broadcast." The event is an effort to go beyond the stage and take performances outdoors, and have local groups participate. Performances will take place at Shelby Park on April 23 at 11:30 a.m. and the Big Four Bridge on April 23 at 7 p.m.
Louisville Drumline Academy will also partake in a drumline battle on April 15 at Waterfront Park at 5 p.m. The Academy's collegiate group will go against Louisville's Mu Phi Sigma chapter's drum line.
For more information on how to join or support Louisville Drumline Academy, call (502) 343-7630 or email info@louisvilledrumlineacademy.com.
