LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family is partnering with the Kentucky Blood Center to give back to the community.
Knox Shepherd, a 3-year-old from Louisville, has spent the last several months with his family at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, being treated for a brain tumor.
According to the Kentucky Blood Center, Knox has been through surgery, radiation treatments, chemotherapy, and has had multiple blood transfusions.
As a way to help other families going through similar situations, Knox's family is creating a blood drive for people to donate. Those donations could go to kids just like Knox.
"I think the family was really neat that they kind of looked at themselves and said, 'Hey, what if our son needed blood and it wasn't available?' So this is their way of trying to make an impact to help others," said Eric Lindsey, director of media and branding for the Kentucky Blood Center.
The Kentucky Blood Center is organizing the blood drive for Knox's family for May 16-21 at its two Louisville donation centers. Any time during that week, people can donate blood and leave a note for Knox.
Lindsey said the current blood shortage has not ended, and he's hoping people will step up to donate for those in need.
"We are still – both locally and nationally – we are still in that blood shortage that we've been in the past couple years," he said.
Lindsey said the Kentucky Blood Center would like to see about 400 donations each day and instead, so far this year that number is averaging just under 280.
To register to give blood for this drive or any others, click here.
