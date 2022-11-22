LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Fire is asking people to take some precautions as they prepare their Thanksgiving meals this week.
The department says its busiest day for cooking fires always falls on Thanksgiving.
Maj. Bobby Cooper said people should check that their fire alarms are working correctly before the holiday, and to have a fire extinguisher handy just in case.
People are also encouraged to have escape plans in place and to communicate those with any visiting family members.
If frying a turkey, people should do so away from the house, don't overfill with oil, and make sure the turkey is completely thawed and dry.
But, Cooper said the fires they respond to overwhelmingly occur because of food left unattended.
"Be proactive and be aware," Cooper said. "So pay attention, pay attention to the food you're cooking, pay attention to what's going on in your house."
If a fire does start in the oven, shut the door and turn off the heat. If a fire starts on a stovetop, put a lid on the pot or pan if possible and turn off the heat, or use a fire extinguisher.
