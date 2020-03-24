LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus, Mayor Greg Fischer's office announced Tuesday.
Officials say the firefighter, who lives outside of Jefferson County, was showing no signs of illness when he ended his shift Friday but began exhibiting symptoms Sunday. He reported those symptoms to health providers Monday and was tested.
Those test results came back positive Tuesday. Since then, the firefighter has been self-isolating at home. Louisville's health department is working with the health agency in the firefighter's home county to determine any future course of action.
"Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Louisville Fire Department has instituted several protocols to keep firefighters and the public safe," the news release states. "Each firefighter has his or her vitals checked three times during a 24-hour shift, and any personnel showing a fever of more than 100 degrees or other symptoms is sent home to self monitor and asked to contact their healthcare provider if symptoms worsen."
