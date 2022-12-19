LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vacant home went up in flames early Monday morning in the Park Hill neighborhood.
Firefighters responded around 5 a.m. to a two-story house on Dumesnil near South 22nd streets. When they arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof area.
Louisville Fire crews quickly searched the building and started putting out the flames. It took 16 minutes for 25 firefighters to bring the fire under control.
No one was hurt, and no other buildings were damaged. Louisville Fire Department arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.