LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- For years, the La Chandeleur food truck has been roaming the streets of Louisville feeding people traditional french crepes with a Kentucky twist.
Now they want to open a restaurant in the Beechmont Neighborhood, but they need your help.
Come lunchtime, you'll find a crowd gathered at the La Chandeleur crepe truck, serving up French food on the go that has earned it some devout fans.
"This is what I do, this is what I love, and I have fun doing it," said head chef Kyle Thomas.
His wife, Alexis, and even his two young children help out serving traditional french crepes with a Kentucky twang
"It gets chihuahua cheese and some house made chorizo that we make on the truck," Thomas said describing one of the crepes on the menu.
Thomas fell in love with French food while in Paris, and brought back that love to create La Chandeleur.
"Crepes are so versatile. You can do anything with a crepe. Sweet or savory," he said.
The young family has been making a living behind the wheel of the food truck for more than two years. But now they're ready to put down roots.
"It's a lot of fun, but it's hard. It's very, very difficult. Very small spaces, very confined. We only have one fryer and four burners, which is not enough," said Thomas.
They've got their eye on a specific location in the Beechmont neighborhood. "I will have much more options as far as what I can put on the menu," said Thomas.
It's a big undertaking, which is why he's launched a Kickstarter campaign in hopes of raising $20,000.
"It should really, really help with all the restaurant expenses, because it's expensive to start a restaurant," he said.
Between now and March 21, they're asking for donations toward the goal. In exchange, there are incentives like free food, cooking classes or even Kyle as a private chef.
"We'd like to work for the money. And we love that it's a community event. We want to invest in the community, in return of them investing in us. That feels important to us," said his wife, Alexis.
It's all or nothing with Kickstarter, so if they don't raise all the money, they get nothing. "If you're not moving forward you might as well be moving backwards," said Thomas.
Click here for a link to the Kickstarter campaign.
