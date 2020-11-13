LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paul Hornung, a football legend of the 1950s and 60s from Louisville, has died. According to a news release from the Louisville Sports Commission, he passed away Friday morning. He was 84.
He battled with dementia, according to the release. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Angela Hornung.
According to the news release, Green Bay Packer Football Coach Vince Lombardi once called Hornung, "The most versatile man ever to play the game."
Hornung was the number one pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 1957 NFL Draft. He became an all-pro halfback in the 1960s who could run, pass, catch, block and kick.
"The zenith of his colorful NFL tenure came during three exceptional seasons in 1959, 1960 and 1961, when Hornung led the NFL in scoring two of those years and finished second the other year by one point," the news release states.
"In 1960, he capped by a stellar season when he scored a record 176 points in 12 games on 15 touchdowns, 15 field goals and 41 extra points – a mark that would stand for nearly 46 years. He was the NFL’s MVP in 1961, and his Packers earned NFL titles in 1961, 1962 and 1965, and won Super Bowl I in 1967. Those years included a 1961 stretch in which Hornung was called to active duty in the Army to fulfill ROTC requirements from Notre Dame. He obtained weekend passes to play in Packers games, including the 37-0 rout of the New York Giants in the 1961 Championship in which he scored a record 19 points. Hornung scored the winning touchdown in the 1965 NFL championship game against the Cleveland Browns, and suited up for Super Bowl I, but did not play because of a neck injury. He was the first player selected by the New Orleans Saints in the 1967 expansion draft, but never played due to injury."
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private funeral mass at St. Louis Bertrand Church in Louisville, followed by a private burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.