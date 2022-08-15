LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bats in Louisville have tested positive for rabies, causing local health officials to ask the public to take precautions.
The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said within the past year, three bats have tested positive for rabies.
Rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease that can be transmitted from primarily wild animals to people through a bite or contact with the animal's saliva, which can happen through the eyes, nose, mouth or an open wound. Less than 1% of bats contract rabies. But health officials are warning people to never touch a bat or keep one as a pet.
The health department urges people to take precautions around bats and to call if they have direct contact.
Jefferson County residents who observe a bat in their house or a dead or impaired bat on their property should not touch it but immediately contact the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness at 502-574-6650. The department will arrange for the bat to be collected and submitted for rabies testing.
Last summer, the health department found three bats with rabies during a routine testing.
People who live outside of Jefferson County who find a dead bat should contact Kentucky Fish and Wildlife or their local health department for the possible collection of the animal. Residents may call Kentucky Fish and Wildlife from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (EDT) on weekdays at 800-858-1549, or email the agency anytime at info.center@ky.gov.
