LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials are asking Louisville residents to be cautious after rabid bats were discovered in the area.
So far, a total of three bats have tested positive for rabies since last July, the most recent being less than a month ago. All of them were in the Jeffersontown area.
Officials with Louisville Metro Health and Wellness said they need the public to follow important steps if they encounter a bat.
First, doctors said to avoid bats at all costs and to never touch the animals. They said some people may not realize they have been bitten because the bats' teeth are so small. That's why health officials urge anyone who has had contact with a bat to seek help immediately, even if they don't believe they've been bitten.
They said the best practice is to assume you were bitten or scratched. Rabies infects the central nervous system, and once symptoms start at about two weeks after a bite, there is no treatment.
"You need to go to your medical provider immediately if you may have been bitten," said Ciara Warren, an environmental health manager. "You don't want to take a chance and wait, because once symptoms start, it is a fatal disease."
If you're bitten or scratched by a bat with rabies, a series of shots can prevent the virus from being fatal.
