LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kids in west Louisville are learning how to solve real-life problems through gaming.
Using a headset and two controllers, a new program is helping to keep kids on the right track.
For the past five Wednesdays, middle school students have been using virtual reality at the Chestnut Street YMCA in the city's Russell neighborhood. It's through a partnership between the YMCA and Louisville's Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN).
It's an experience that lasts about three hours that, in turn, will teach them conflict resolution skills.
"It's pretty cool, you get to move around, you got like head motion and hand motion with the controllers," said Asher Nelson.
Nelson joined the six-week program with his twin brother Ezekiel.
"It's also a great exercise for your arms, but we have to like swing your arms around, wrap things in like first reality," Ezekiel Nelson said.
The sixth-graders made avatars for the program and are able to interact with them through their headsets, which go on their heads like goggles.
"The young adults can practice their response to a conflict with an avatar, where they can see the real world consequences of their actions in a risk-free environment," said Joe Newland, with OSHN's Reimagine Network division, that handles community outreach and citizen training against violence and volunteering.
The 11-year-old students are learning how to compromise with their friends and each other.
"One of us can cut through the argument and we can talk and say we forgive each other and talk about how the next time we can fix that," said Asher Nelson.
"It helps me share my feelings to people when I am not feeling good or feeling well," said Ezekiel Nelson. "Because sometimes I have an attitude and they are like, 'What's your problem?' And I can't tell you my problem."
The free experience also creates multiplayer virtual reality situations.
Jamie Richardson said she likes how the team building aspect gets her daughter out of her comfort zone.
"Being with different age groups and different people from different backgrounds and things so she can learn to have more social skills with different people," Richardson said.
Richardson also likes how it teaches them financial literacy skills and other technological skills.
"I've learned like you have to explore other stuff in the world that will help you do a lot of other stuff, like coding, the computer helps with a lot. People don't think that, but it really does. It's just really fun to explore," Leila Warner, Richardson's daughter, said.
Introducing them to new faces, teaching them tone and cadence in conversation, and inspiring them to find a career in technology.
"So the takeaway for Louisvillians is being able to keep the kids out of the streets, right, giving them something to do (that) they're interested in," said Mario Duerson, owner of Teach At Nite, the virtual reality company and developer of the program.
Kids participating in the program get a Kentucky Kingdom season pass and a free, six-month pass to any local Metro YMCA location.
This summer programming ends July 26. The next virtual reality Lab Tech youth program opportunity comes this fall. It runs from Oct. 18 through Dec. 20, every Wednesday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The location is yet to be determined. It'll be open for children in the fifth through eighth grade.
Parents can sign up by clicking here.
For more information closer to the started of the program, contact Anthony W. Gaines II at (502) 546-5904 or TheGainesFoundation@gmail.com.
The Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods also facilitates anti-violence coalition meetings in six of their priority service neighborhoods. This includes the Russell neighborhood, as well as Shawnee, Smoketown, Newburg, Park Hill and Portland.
Newland said if you're a resident of one of those neighborhoods and you'd like to join, then they'd love to hear from you. You can join by emailing Newland at reimaginedglobalky.gov.
