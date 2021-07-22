LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville kids are spending the week learning about aviation at Bowman Field.
The Louisville Aviation Camp took a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic, but it's back in action this year.
Kids ages 10 to 17 learn about aviation-related topics and will even get the chance to co-pilot a plane with a FAA-certified pilot.
"I would say for a lot of them who haven't even had the chance to fly commercially, it's a pretty incredible experience to see and be a part of the cockpit," said Megan Thoben, of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority.
Logan Barbour, one of the students who took part in the camp, says it was a blast.
"It was fun, and you get to drive your own plane, and you learn about stuff that you didn't know if you want to be a pilot," he said.
The camp is run by the Aviation Museum of Kentucky.
