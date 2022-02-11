LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pilot program in Louisville will provide $500 to a small group of randomly chosen people every month for an entire year.
To be eligible, applicants must be 18 to 24 years old and live in the Smoketown, California, or Russell neighborhoods.
One-hundred-and-fifty qualified applicants will be chosen and receive $500 per month for a year. There are no restrictions or oversight on how the money can be spent.
"It seems all most simple to say, but people ask, 'Mayor, what's the solution to poverty?,'" Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said at a news conference Friday. "And I say money. More money."
YALift! is NOW accepting applications for a guaranteed income pilot program to empower young adults (18 to 24) to forge their own path toward financial security. Learn more & apply today ⬇️ #LIVEUNITED #YAlifthttps://t.co/6xm6lHJD1j— Metro United Way (@MetroUnitedWay) February 11, 2022
The program, called YAlift, is funded through Mayors for Guaranteed Income with $500,000 and Metro United Way with another $500,000. Metro Government will spend $100,000 to "administer" the program.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 21. The first payments will go out at the end of April.
“We are motivated by the successful results from similar pilots in other cities, including increased participation in the workforce, increased wellbeing, more financially secure families and more activity in our local economy,” said Adria Johnson, president and CEO of Metro United Way.
