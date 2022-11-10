LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville leaders said the city is prepared for winter weather.
Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news conference Thursday that Louisville has 38,000 tons of salt for this year. For comparison, the city only used 18,000 tons last year.
Louisville's Snow Team is on call 24/7. They will treat the roads before and after the snowfall. However, Louisville's Snow Team said there are a few things you can do to help yourself and the city with the snow.
"Go get a pool noodle and then you can put it on your windshield wipers and be prepared so your windshield wipers don't get stuck to the windows," said Vanessa Burns, director of Louisville's Snow Team. "Another thing is we ask you to shovel away from the street.
"There's a snow map so you can keep track of how were doing and where were going and just for us to work in partnership."
We're live now with our hard-working #SnowTeam for our annual snow readiness announcement!https://t.co/VDziVwSITI— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) November 10, 2022
Students from Norton Commons Elementary, Wilt Elementary, and Cane Run Elementary schools decorated snow plows this year. The plows will be featured in the Lots of Lights Parade on Nov. 25. Fischer recognized the students as official "snow fighters."
