LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite the deeply divided politics, Louisville leaders on both sides of the aisle expressed well-wishes to President Joe Biden's administration on the day he was inaugurated.
But as President Donald Trump left Washington for the final time, reaction did split along party lines.
“Anybody that wants to serve their country I think is admirable, but I'm actually relieved to that he's leaving and headed to Florida,” said Metro Council President David James, a Democrat.
“I wish he would have stuck around for the inauguration, but at the same time, I understand his frustration,” Metro Council Republican Caucus Chairman Anthony Piagentini said.
“We should not allow him any more air time, any more of our brain power,” Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynold saids.
But those on both sides said they were grateful for the peaceful transfer of power.
“That is something that's part of our heritage,” Republican Sen. Rand Paul told Fox News. “So while I'm not excited about the transformation, it's peaceful, and I think that's good for our country.”
Despite the feelings of good will, there will be sharp disagreements as the new administration gets down to work. But both sides are hoping for a new tone in Washington from Biden.
“We may not always agree, but I think we will see a role model who shows us how to disagree agreeably,” said Rep. Joni Jenkins, the Democratic floor leader in the Kentucky House.
Piagentini said unity does not mean everyone falls in lockstep with the new administration.
“We should fight passionately for our position, but nonetheless, we're all Americans at the end of it," he said.
The swearing-in of Kamala Harris, the first Black and first female vice president did stir emotions.
“Certainly, seeing the first female, that's something I began to think I was not going to live to see,” Jenkins said.
Reynolds said she bought T-shirts for her daughters to mark the occasion.
“She has inspired a nation," Reynolds said. "She has inspired little girls everywhere."
“I'm thinking, ‘Man, look where America has come,’" James added.
America and Louisville have been through rough times, but both Republicans and Democrats expressed optimism as a new day dawned in Washington.
“I wish President Trump well as I wish President Biden well,” Piagentin saidi.
In Frankfort, the two big political rivals, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, both tweeted congratulations to Biden and Harris.
Cameron also thanked Trump.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.