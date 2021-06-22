LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville father is charged with murder after police say he killed his infant child, a 7-week-old girl.
According to court documents, 23-year-old Del'Shawn Banks is in custody on a $500,000 bond.
Police say the incident took place on Thursday, when the infant was brought to Norton Children's Group at 3026 Poplar Level Road. The child was unresponsive, and suffering from severe head injuries, including a fractured skull, according to court documents.
By the time officers arrived, medical personnel were trying to perform life-saving measures.
The infant was then taken by EMS to Norton Children's Hospital in downtown Louisville, where it was determined that the injuries were due to physical abuse.
The child died from her injuries.
According to police, Banks, the girl's father, admitted to shaking her, then throwing her to the ground.
An autopsy conducted on Monday by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office determined that the child's injuries were consistent with being caused by the actions described by her father.
Banks was arrested on Monday and charged with murder. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.
This story will be updated.
