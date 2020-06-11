LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man has been arrested for human trafficking after he was caught selling two women -- one of whom was a juvenile -- for sex acts online.
According to court documents, investigators with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office took 34-year-old Christopher Bauda into custody Wednesday night after a week-long investigation.
Investigators say Bauda sold a 17-year-old girl and an adult online. According to an arrest report, he posted ads that included nude images of the juvenile.
Bauda was arrested near the intersection of Phillips Lane and Crittenden Drive late Wednesday night, after police say he brought the two women to a hotel thinking he was going to receive cash after offering them for sexual purposes.
Bauda is charged with human trafficking of a victim under the age of 18, the prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor or peace officer for sexual offenses and promoting a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 18.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
