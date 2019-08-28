LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman barely escaped with her life, after her ex-boyfriend threatened to kill her.
She was only able to get away after she pulled a gun and shot him, according to police. He is now facing charges for the incident that took place Aug. 21.
Police say 33-year-old Dominique Hughley became angry with his ex-girlfriend for seeing other people.
According to the arrest report, the woman was driving near the corner of Dixie Highway and Wilson Avenue on Wednesday afternoon with Hughley in the car with her. She told police he punched her in the face, before she stopped the car and ran into the nearby White Owl Liquors for help.
But police say Hughley ran after her, pulled her out of the liquor store and put her in the back seat of the vehicle before pulling off.
The arrest report says Hughley then began driving "at a high rate of speed" and swerving at other cars. He allegedly told the woman that he was going to run into something and "mess everyone up."
He also told her he was going to take her somewhere far away and kill her, according to the report.
The woman told police that she knew if he got onto the highway, he would kill her.
At that point, the woman pulled a gun from the car and shot Hughley several times in the right arm.
The injury was evident Wednesday morning, when Hughley faced Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf in court. His arms were bandaged and he faced a laundry list of charges, including strangulation, terroristic threatening, assault, unlawful imprisonment and wanton endangerment.
The judge quickly denied a request for home incarceration and set Hughley's bond at $75,000.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.