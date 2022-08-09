LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was on his way to a Florida vacation when he was killed in a crash.
Conor Nelis, 22, was in Decatur, Alabama, when it happened. Police said he was a passenger in a car that was hit by a dump truck on Monday morning.
Nelis died at the scene. The driver and two other passengers, all from Louisville, are expected to survive.
The driver of the dump truck wasn't hurt. Nelis' family said he's a Fairdale High School graduate, class of 2018.
A GoFundMe page created to pay for his funeral arrangements has raised over $7,000.
