LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing several charges after he allegedly broke into cars then led police on a chase through Nelson County.
The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about someone breaking into cars in the Spring Court area of Cox's Creek around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
When deputies arrived to the scene, they spotted a vehicle that matched the description, which had been reported stolen.
Police said they attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver, 18-year-old Taylor Tucker, fled the scene on Louisville Road and North Third Street. The pursuit came to a halt when Tucker crashed the vehicle into a light pole on court square and then took off on foot before being apprehended by police.
He was booked into the LaRue County Detention Center on the charges of wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, fleeing or evading police, leaving the scene of an accident, receiving stolen property under $10,000 and speeding 26 mph over the speed limit.
