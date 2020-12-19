LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 47-year-old man was fatally shot in Shively on Saturday morning, according to a spokesman with the Shively Police Department.
Shively Police were called to the 4100 block of Hillview Avenue, not far from Crums Lane, on a report of a person down who may have been shot around 7 a.m.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Louisville resident Eric Carson died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Carson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Shively Police Detective Patrick Allen.
Shively Police did not immediately have any suspects. The shooting remains under investigation by the department's detectives.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181 or the Shively Police tip line at 502-930-2SPD.
