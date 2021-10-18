LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homeless man who killed another homeless man three years ago was sentenced Monday, but will soon walk free.
Christopher Shuffett pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in August, and was sentenced Monday to 32 months in prison. The judge says Shuffett has already served that time, so he will be released.
Court documents say Shuffett intentionally set the tent on fire at a homeless encampment near Baxter Avenue in November 2018 while Jeffery Quick was inside.
Quick died from his injuries.
