LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is sharing his experience having a stroke in hopes of encouraging others to get medical help immediately.
In 2017, Bob Pike had a stroke at the age of 65. His wife noticed his speech didn't sound right. It was his smartphone that finally convinced him he needed help. His voice-to-text feature was not interpreting his words correctly. He spent four days in the hospital followed by outpatient occupational, physical and speech therapy.
Pike was surprised to learn that he had suffered a smaller stroke six months prior. Now, he volunteers at UofL Hospital on the peer support team for stroke victims and their families.
UofL Health Stroke Resource Nurse Deidra Gottbrath teaches people to be aware of the signs of a stroke including balance problems, vision difficulty, facial drooping, arm weakness, and speech problems.
"We just encourage people that when they have those symptoms, don't be worried about whether it's really a stroke - seek treatment immediately," Gottbrath said. "We would rather tell you it's not a stroke and not an emergency than to have you wait and realize that you passed up that chance for treatment."
May is Stroke Awareness Month.
