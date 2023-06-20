LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville launched a wide array of free summer programs for kids and teenagers Tuesday, everything from sports activities to debate classes to financial literacy training.
Louisville's Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) is offering the programs at local community centers. Mayor Craig Greenberg made the announcement Tuesday morning at the Portland Community Center.
Programs vary at each location and are in partnership with the city's Parks and Recreation Department. The activities include:
- Web design
- Sports activities and training
- Educational tutoring
- Arts and film development
- Life and relationship skills
- Vocal and speech training
- Debating skills
- Writing and critical thinking skills
- Shoe and clothes designing
- Photography learning
- DJ instructions
- Financial literacy
- Music instrument learning
- Community service
- Recreational outings
- Self-identity
- Entrepreneurship
- Career choice exploration
"I think providing young adults and kids with opportunities to learn, to have fun, to expand their horizons is a wonderful thing," Greenberg said. "It really helps them find their path in life — find a great path, a constructive path in life — where they truly believe and know they can pursue their dreams."
Most of the programs are funded through $750,000 from the American Rescue Plan and operate from 5-8 p.m. Sunday to Friday and 2-7 p.m. Saturday.
OSHN's Trauma Resilient Communities division is also offering a program called "Mind Body Soul," specifically designed for youth who have experienced trauma or violence. It uses different art forms to help with self-expression and healing. It will be held from 5-7 p.m., June 26 to Sept. 13 at a rotating schedule of community centers.
"There's a lot for young people to do," said Ben Johnson with Louisville's Parks and Recreation department. "There's a lot of quality organizations providing those opportunities. I have a lot of quality staff providing those opportunities, and, as the mayor said, we're looking to continue that with the new budget and into the future."
To learn more about the programs or sign up, call any of the city's community centers or click here.
