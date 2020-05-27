LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer spoke with WDRB in the Morning on Wednesday about the timeline for hiring a new police chief, the Breonna Taylor case and COVID-19 in the city.
Kentucky State Police Union President Berl Perdue recently released a statement saying Fischer and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad failed to stop a "false narrative" in the investigation into the shooting death of former EMT Breonna Taylor.
"The false reports have further divided the community from the police," Perdue said. "Rumors and misnomers have led to death threats to officers and their families. This is unacceptable. The failure of Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad to stop the false narrative, when they had the information to do so, has exacerbated the problem."
Fischer responded to those comments, saying:
"What we've been trying to do here in Louisville is one, we want the truth. We want justice. We also want people to understand that policing is incredibly difficult work.
"And then police officers are expected to be perfect one-hundred percent of the time, often times in chaotic situations. What we need all the way around is for people to say we're in a tough spot with this tragedy. We gotta work through it together."
"We gotta show empathy toward black America, black Louisville. We gotta show empathy toward police officers. And I know that calls on a lot of people to go emotionally to places where they just don't want to go, but that's where we're at in Louisville, that's where we're at in America right now, so we need people to step up and really try to think about how they can be positive and constructive as we get through a very difficult situation."
Fischer was unable to comment on the case further as the FBI continues to investigate.
WDRB News discussed the COVID-19 pandemic with Fischer and asked about the field hospital set up at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Fischer said the field hospital is still set up, but there is not currently a timeline to remove the beds since the virus is still prominent around the world.
He said the city is keeping an eye on the virus as businesses start to reopen and is working to make sure public health and the economy can have a balance. He said people still need to practice social distancing and wear a mask in case a second wave of the virus hits the city. Fischer also urged people to practice these guidelines when traveling.
The city has a task force dedicated to testing that is working to follow cases and identify if the virus is making a rebound.
If the virus does rebound, Fischer said people who test positive and those who have contacted them can be quarantined.
"If they need help with housing, food or medicine, we can provide that as well," he said. "But the whole strategy here is to box in the virus if it reappears so it doesn't spread more broadly in the community, and with smarter increased testing capacity and contact tracing capacity, we should be able to do that."
