LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Council is taking steps to crack down on graffiti, which has become a growing problem as protests continue.
The council passed an ordinance Thursday night that significantly increases the penalties for anyone caught defacing property with graffiti. The fine for a first offense will now be up to $500. The fine jumps to $1,000 for a second offense within 12 months. The ordinance also calls for impounding any vehicle used while committing the crime.
The vehicles will be held until the violator pays the fine -- as well as the cost of removing the graffiti.
