LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is trying to get more people on board with solar panels.
It's called the "Solar Over Louisville" solarize campaign.
The first installation took place for a homeowner on Mossy Creek Way. The program can also be used by small businesses.
The city partners with Solar Energy Solutions to get a better price.
"It's currently a 12-19% discount that's being offered through solar energy solutions," Sumedha Rao, a Louisville Metro sustainability specialist, said. "The second thing that we do is that we get an installer so residents and businesses don't have to go through that hassle themselves."
For a 2,000-square-foot ranch home, the typical installation runs about $20,000 before tax credits. Larger homes can go up to $40,000 or more. Backup storage batteries that can make your home 100% solar can add $10,000-$15,000.
