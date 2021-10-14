LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- October is Down syndrome Awareness Month, and UofL Health is observing it by sharing the story of a Louisville family dealing with the genetic disorder.
Every year in the U.S., one out of every 700 babies born has Down syndrome, a genetic condition caused when children are born with an extra chromosome.
Lesli Ardon remembers well the moment she learned in a phone call that her unborn daughter would most likely have the condition.
"She was like, 'are you home?' I was like, 'Yeah, I'm just off work.' 'Are you okay?' I'm like, yeah I'm okay.' 'Okay your test came back, and the Down syndrome test came positive, so we need to do ... we need to do the test again."
An amniocentesis test confirmed the news: Lesli's unborn daughter, Melany, had Down syndrome. The news was a source of sadness, and Lesli found she wasn't feeling the excitement that expectant mothers usually do.
That changed once Lesli spoke with Dr. Edward Miller, a maternal fetal specialist with UofL Health.
"It's different than what you were expecting, Miller said, "but that is what life is about: it's about difference. And she's one of the most important members of the family now."
Ardon said that after Miller "explained everything," she realized her situation wasn't as bad as it seemed.
Melany is now 8 months old, and doing very well.
