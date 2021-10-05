LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman who was a victim during a mass shooting in Cincinnati has been awarded over $50,000 for her nonprofit organization.
Whitney Austin started the WhitneyStrong Foundation after surviving the Fifth Third Bank shooting. The organization aims to end gun violence in Kentucky, Ohio and at the federal level, and to teach the public responsible gun ownership.
The grant, which came from the USA Today Network, will help produce media materials for schools, religious communities and community organizations in Louisville and Cincinnati about ending gun violence, according to a news release.
WhitneyStrong also received an additional $2,500 from the "A Community Thrives Program" through the USA Today Network.
"We’re working hard to place resources in the communities who need it most and there is no doubt in my mind that grants will help make sure we finally start to reverse the prevalence of gun violence on our streets," Austin said.
The organization plans to train 500 people over the next year on firearm safety, suicide prevention and Stop The Bleed — which helps the public prepare if they are near someone who is severely bleeding.
