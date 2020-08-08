LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nontraditional graduation ceremony honored individuals who have tackled life-changing obstacles and vowed to overcome them with the help of a Louisville nonprofit.
Choosewell Communities, which places young families with children under age 5 into affordable housing during parents' journey of sobriety, held a graduation ceremony for their class of 2020 on Saturday. The nonprofit also provides vocational scholarships to help with peer support.
While the majority of the graduation was virtual, more than 12 people joined the ceremony at Choosewell's campus in the Portland neighborhood.
Graduates said the program is a blessing that's hard to put into words.
"There was a lot of sleepless nights and a lot of 'I can'ts' and this and that, and I just continued to push through," graduate Katarina Lilkins said. "I had this community that always had my back."
After their courses are completed, graduates receive a government-assisted housing voucher to find a secure and safe place to live throughout their recovery.
