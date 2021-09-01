LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people now have access to clean drinking water in Haiti thanks to a Louisville nonprofit.
Water with Blessings has a team in Haiti distributing filters to people who need clean drinking water.
Haiti was hit by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake last month that devastated parts of the country, leaving thousands of homes damaged or destroyed and nearly 2,000 people dead.
Water with Blessings' Haitian team has equipped and trained 450 people on how to operate the filters, which can provide clean water for multiple families for several years.
The nonprofit said most of the filters in the current focus area are already funded.
To help with funding for filters in other areas, click here.
