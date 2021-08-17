LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit is working to get clean drinking water to people in Haiti, who are being impacted by a recent earthquake.
The 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti just days ago. Thousands of homes are damaged or destroyed as a result and the death toll is up to more than 1,400.
According to the nonprofit Water With Blessings (WWB), "The number of people who die in refugee areas from water-borne disease is typically greater than those who died in the original disaster."
Water With Blessings in Louisville is working with its team of 24 members in Haiti to distribute hundreds of water filters over the next several days in an effort to save lives. Seven team members will work on the first mission to distribute filters to the areas most affected.
"Water is the first to get contaminated. Even if you get good water. Sometimes the source of the water where you get it gets muddy and all that," said Gerry Delaquis, coordinator for Water With Blessing in Haiti.
Water With Blessings Executive Director Larraine Lauter said the water filters are good for three million gallons. She said the nonprofit has worked with teams in several different countries for years to distribute these filters to women, known as Water Women, who are then trained on how to use the filters.
Lauter said a single filter can provide clean water for multiple families for several years.
"To me, we need to get there as quick as possible to keep the minimum of people getting sick," said Delaquis.
Delaquis is from Haiti and lived there until he was 19 years old. He now lives in the U.S. but coordinates the WWB team in Haiti. Since this recent earthquake, Delaquis has learned four of the team members have lost their homes. They're communicating with him through phone calls and are sending him videos of the damage.
"We're just being careful right now so it (my house) won't fall on us," one team member told Delaquis in a video. "But as you can see the rain, it's raining on us. We sleep outside, every night."
According to WWB, more than 44,000 filters have already been distributed throughout Haiti over the past decade. With this recent earthquake, WWB is launching an emergency response to get more filters to people in need.
"I have my heart in two places," he said, in reference to the U.S. and Haiti.
With the threat of tropical storm Grace, Delaquis said safety for his team is important, but he is confident members will be able to get more water filters distributed.
"Let me tell you, no water stop us. We keep on moving," Delaquis said.
