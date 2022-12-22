LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at Louisville nonprofit SOS spent their Thursday morning putting together care kits for the homeless.
There was everything from socks to toothpaste as they worked to make sure those on the street have the essentials.
Louisville and the surrounding area is expected to get hit by a major winter storm starting Thursday evening.
"With this impending weather, knowing that we have a house to go to and we're going to get through this storm, and it really tears at us knowing that there are so many that are going to suffer," SOS President and CEO Denise Sears said. "This is just a small token of what we can do to help them during this time."
The kits will be distributed to various homeless outreach organizations. They were able to put together 300 kitsThursday.
"That's what we do all year round but we're making the focus more on homes today," said Tonya Steyn, office manager and volunteer coordinator with SOS . "I think it's as simple as earmuffs or socks. That could save someone's life."
SOS will be closed for supply donations from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2.
To find out how to donate, click here.
