LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department is suing the agency and the city claiming he was discriminated against because he's a man.
Officer Jeremy Livers filed the lawsuit this week saying he was passed over for promotions because of his gender.
The lawsuit names former LMPD chiefs Steve Conrad, Yvette Gentry and Erika Shields as defendants.
In 2018, Livers was suspended because of comments he made about women, as well as for failing to properly pursue criminal cases assigned to him.
An internal investigation found that he made comments such as, "I have issues working for women," and "I don't believe that they (women) belong in supervisory roles."
Livers is seeking an unspecified amount of money in the lawsuit.
He remains on the force.
The city does not comment on pending litigation.
Related story:
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.