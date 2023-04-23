LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day after fireworks and airplanes brought people to Waterfront Park as violins and harps were heard in downtown Louisville.
Louisville Orchestra hosted two free concerts on Sunday. More than 400 musicians from Jefferson County performed in the Louisville Broadcast concert.
Some were middle, high school and University of Louisville students.
"The whole idea is you're moving over the Big Four Bridge and you're going to run into ensembles, choirs and they're going to move, you can stand still, the whole piece is going to kind of move around you so it's going to be a fully immersive experience," Graham Parker, the Louisville Orchestra chief executive, said.
The 45-minute performances celebrated the city and what makes it special.
An earlier concert was held Sunday afternoon at Shelby Park.
