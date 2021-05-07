LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Orchestra is back with live performances.
Music director Teddy Abrams announced that the orchestra will have two free outdoor concerts this month featuring vocalists Jason Clayborn and Daria Raymore. The "American Soul" concerts will be performed on Saturday, May 22, at 8 p.m. on the Belvedere and Wednesday, May 26, at 8 p.m. at Shawnee Park.
Seating for the free shows is limited by social distancing. There are seating "pods" for households of up to six people. You must RSVP to get in. There is a check-in at the gate. Picnic items are welcome, but no alcohol or glass containers are allowed. All ages are welcome.
Among the songs to be performed are "Rock Steady," "Endless Love," "Sir Duke," "Respect" and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."
Abrams says the 2021-22 season will have a combination of coffee, pops, family, and education concerts. "Our primary responsibility in my view is to offer our town the voices and talent of today and so we blend together those two elements. It's important to us that we bring new art to Louisville."
The concert themes this season center around unity and creativity and will feature local composers and musicians. Season tickets for 2021-22 are on sale now.
