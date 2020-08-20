LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville organization that helps human trafficking survivors has received federal grants of $1.3 million.
"Trafficking is happening every single day in our communities," said Amy Nace-DeGonda, assistant program director with the Bakhita Empowerment Initiative.
The organization, a division of Catholic Charities of Louisville, has served hundreds of survivors of sex- and labor-trafficking in Kentucky.
Nace-DeGonda said trafficking is easily overlooked because people don't recognize it.
"Because people are not necessarily as informed as they could be on what trafficking is or what it may look like it's being missed," she said. "It doesn't have to just be the person going to the rest stop or at a hotel, it can literally be anywhere."
Trafficking often gets more scrutiny as the Kentucky Derby approaches, but advocates say the issue needs attention beyond the city's biggest event.
"Because I think if we're just focusing on one event, what can happen is people think, 'Oh well, it just happens at Derby,'" Nace-DeGonda said.
In Louisville, those most at risk include homeless and runaway youth, homeless adults and those who struggle with addiction.
The Bakhita Initiative recently received two grants totaling about $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office for Victims of Crime.
The organization works daily to provide direct support services to survivors of human trafficking. Services range from giving survivors clothes and toiletries to helping them with bills and utilities and connecting them to therapy and transportation. It can also be something as simple as providing a roll of quarters to do laundry.
The grants will help these services continue, but also will allow the organization to focus on helping survivors find stable long-term housing.
"If your housing is not stable, then a lot of other things are going to fall by the wayside," Nace-DeGonda said.
Helping a survivor toward self-sufficiency is not a one-size-fits all approach, because each individual's situation is different. Nace-DeGonda said it's tough but rewarding work that is making an impact in our communities every day.
"It's very cool to me to see how resilient people are," she said. "And if we can just offer up one piece of assistance that's going to help them make a step forward, whatever that looks like for them, then I think that that's a great day. And I think we do that day in and day out."
For more information about human trafficking and the Bakhita Empowerment Initiative, click here.
