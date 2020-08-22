LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Ahead of Women's Equality Day on Wednesday, two Louisville organizations are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
The Metro Office for Women and Louisville's League of Women voters held a virtual program Saturday to discuss the importance of voting and the steps women have taken to get there.
Some of the speakers read poems, while others discussed the history of voting rights for women.
"Voting is always the essential part of our ongoing struggle toward a more perfect union," said Tina Ward-Pugh, the director of the Louisville Metro Office for Women.
"The Office for Women believes we should vote in every election as if our ancestors died for the right because they did," Ward-Pugh added.
The Big Four Bridge will be lit up purple, yellow and white next week in awareness of the women's suffrage movement.
