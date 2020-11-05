LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville food banks are working to keep up with demand as families continue to be impacted in various ways by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Things have leveled off as more people receive their unemployment benefits and eviction moratoriums have been put in place, but Annette Ball with Dare To Care fears more people will once again find themselves in need as the year comes to an end.
"We have seen an increase in need. There was a very big spike in the beginning (of the pandemic) of about 30%," she said. "The assistance is going away and winter is coming. People are having to choose whether they heat or eat. The holidays are coming so we anticipate an even greater need as we move forward."
Community Connections Group (CCG) is a local organization dedicated to serving the community. President James Linton said the group has been trying to help families dealing with food insecurity during the pandemic.
On Thursday, volunteers with CCG brought in a truck and set up tables to create a drive-thru in the Portland neighborhood, where they gave away 8,000 pounds with of chicken.
"So we want people to have chicken tonight, chicken tomorrow, chicken all next week, chicken all the way leading up to Thanksgiving," Linton said.
Linton said each box was filled with about 20 pounds of chicken, and he was hopeful CCG could help feed around 400 families.
"In this time of need right now — people I'm telling you — people are struggling," he said.
Some people who came by to pick up the chicken said they weren't there for themselves but to help others.
"When I get food like this, I give it to people I know can't come out and get it," Sheree Williams said. "I do a lot for our seniors at church that can't come out by taking them food."
Linton said the chicken came from Tyson Foods in New Albany. He said CCG is also hoping to give away hundreds of turkeys for Thanksgiving, but the organization is in need of more donations to make that a possibility.
