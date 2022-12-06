LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 are now available.
The annual golf pass can be used at all 10 Louisville Parks and Recreation courses. The seven-day unlimited play pass is $500, while the five-day, week day pass is $350.
According to a news release, the pass covers green fees after a user fee per round is assessed each time a pass is used. Prices do vary by course.
Golf cart passes are available for purchase at $75, along with a user fee per pass used.
New annual pass holders are required to visit the golf desk located in the parks department's administrative building in Joe Creason Park at 1297 Trevilian Way.
To purchase a pass online, click here. To renew a membership over the phone, call 502-574-7275 or visit the golf desk from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on week days.
