LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - A Louisville pastor killed in a crash over the weekend is being remembered for touching more lives than he ever knew.
George Blevens, 77, was driving on the Columbia Parkway Saturday when he was hit by a semitruck and killed just east of Glasgow, Kentucky.
Blevens' daughter Gail Nugent said his church family was his family.
“He would get up at 3 in the morning if somebody called him,” she said.
Tuesday evening the pews at Gospel of Truth Church where Blevens preached were empty. Saturday they will be filled as the congregation says goodbye to him at his funeral.
Nugent said her family grew up poor, but her dad always put others first.
“We wouldn’t have money to pay the electric that week, but he gave that $20 to that person because they might need it more,” Nugent said.
Blevens not only spent much of his time at church, but also at the Shepherdsville McDonald's. He would stop in every day, sometimes two or three times, to chat with his friends and the employees.
McDonald’s employee Angel Richards said Blevens was a wonderful man.
“Whenever he crossed your path he put a smile on your face,” she said. “He would call us sometimes. Just call us randomly saying, ‘Hey, how’s it going? I’ll be up there in a little bit.’”
When Blevens wasn’t feeling good, the employees would sometimes bring him food. They told WDRB News that they were stunned when they learned of his death.
“Since then we kind of look at the door and look out here at the seat and empty chair and know he is not going to be coming in anymore. It’s really heartbreaking,” Richards said.
Nugent said the family has been comforted by Blevens' last words, as told by a paramedic.
“He kept praying to God, thanking him for the good life he’d had and said he was ready to go. So we feel at peace,” Nugent said.
Blevens' funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gospel of Truth Church at 4201 Dixie Highway. Visituation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Owen Funeral Home, 5371 Dixie Highway.
