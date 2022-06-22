LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after two carjackings on Tuesday.
According to police documents, a woman told police she was sitting in her car around 4 a.m., waiting for her child to be brought out from a residence in the 4900 block of Determine Lane, which is not far from Rockford Lane.
The victim told police she had been waiting about 10 minutes in the grey 2015 Ford Fusion when two Black males wearing ski masks and dark clothing approached -- one on the passenger side and the other on the driver's side. The male on the passenger side "had a gun on his hip," and the male on the driver's side pointed a gun at her while demanding she "get the F*** out of the vehicle."
Police said the car was last seen heading toward Rockford Lane, and the driver may have hit a curb or other object in the neighborhood. Neighbors also told officers they heard four to five gunshots around 4 a.m., but investigators were unable to locate any shell casings.
No arrests were reported.
LMPD officers were called to investigate a second carjacking at 4718 Fegenbush Lane, which is not far from Bardstown Road, around 5:20 p.m. That's where police say a man and woman were parked outside a residence to pick up their child. According to police documents, the victims left the silver 2011 Honda Civic running and went inside the residence. When they returned, the key was missing.
As the man was reporting the missing key to police, three Black males "threatened the victim with a knife" and took the car.
About two hours later, around 9:20 p.m. the victim called police again after spotting the vehicle not far from where he was robbed. Officers responded and found the car near the Norfolk Liquor Store, but the driver refused to stop. An LMPD helicopter joined the pursuit, along with St. Matthews Police.
The chase ended after the car was involved in a crash in the 200 block of S. Hubbards Lane. The 14-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger were arrested at the scene, and police say they both admitted to the crime.
Both juveniles are charged with first degree robbery and robbery-carjacking. They are not being identified because of they're minors. Police are also looking for a third juvenile suspect as the investigation continues, but believe they know his identity.
