LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer shot during a traffic stop in the Cherokee neighborhood is still in critical condition but stable as doctors hope to wean him off a ventilator in the next few days.
Officer Brandon Haley, who was hired in June 2021, was critically wounded on Thursday morning. Louisville Metro Police Foundation posted 33-year-old Haley has been through two surgeries after being shot in the abdomen.
During a news briefing Thursday morning, LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the incident started when Haley was conducting a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. Billotto also responded to the scene as a supporting officer.
While conducting the stop, "shots were fired from a nearby home." After the shooting, police were involved in a standoff at the house that continued for several hours.
"Brandon chose to be a police officer to make a difference in our community," Louisville Metro Police Foundation posted. "He has served the citizens of Louisville for one and a half years. Brandon is outgoing, loves kids, and really likes a good chat. His family said Officer Haley is passionate about family and cares about the city and community just as much."
Louisville Metro Police Foundation is raising funds for Haley and his family. To donate, click here.
The department is asking anyone who might have information about the shooting to call the Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the Crime Tip Portal by clicking here. All tips are anonymous.
