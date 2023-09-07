LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD has confirmed one of its officers was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood early Thursday.
During a news briefing, LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the incident started when an officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 4000 block of West Kentucky Street around 2:30 a.m. Another supporting officer also responded to the scene as well.
While conducting the stop, "shots were fired from a nearby home." Gwinn-Villaroel said the officer conducting the stop was shot in the torso area and taken to University Hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.
"The supporting officer on scene discharged his weapon, and the supporting officer was not injured," Gwinn-Villaroel said.
LMPD's Hostage Negotiation Team, SWAT Team, and the bomb squad are still outside the home where the shots were fired.
Gwinn-Villaroel did not identify the injured officer but said he has been with LMPD for about a year-and-a-half. "We are praying for his speedy recovery."
The chief said bodycam footage will be made available in 10 business days.
"As for the active scene where the subject shot at my officer, I am confident through a thorough investigation that we will have somebody in custody and charged in this incident."
LMPD is warning the public to stay away from the area while the situation unfolds.
