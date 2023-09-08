LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has released the names of two officers who were involved a traffic stop in the Chickasaw neighborhood that left one of the officers critically wounded Thursday morning.
According to Sgt. Matt Sanders, the officer who was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition was Officer Brandon Haley, who was hired in June 2021.
The other officer who was on the scene with Haley was Officer Colin Billotto, who was hired in Feb. 2020.
The news comes hours after four people who were arrested at or near the scene appeared before a judge. Dominique Thompson, 27, Jemond Groves, 21, Quantez Porter, 28, and Jacquan Ransom, 28, were arrested on Thursday after a police standoff at a home at the corner of West Kentucky Street and South 40th Street.
None of the men are charged with actually shooting Officer Haley.
During a news briefing Thursday morning, LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the incident started when Haley was conducting a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. Billotto also responded to the scene as a supporting officer.
While conducting the stop, "shots were fired from a nearby home." Gwinn-Villaroel said Haley was shot in the torso area and taken to UofL Hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition as of Friday afternoon.
After the shooting, police were involved in a standoff at the house that continued for several hours.
According to court documents, police eventually executed a search warrant at the home. Police allegedly found suspected heroin, crystal methamphetamine, a white powdery substance suspected to be fentanyl or cocaine, ecstasy, Xanax and assorted drug paraphernalia. Additionally, police said they found nine firearms, including four handguns and five rifles -- two of which were stolen.
As the LMPD SWAT team was on the scene attempting to get the people inside to surrender, Thompson allegedly came out of the house several times. But instead of coming out with his hands up and surrendering peacefully, he grabbed several items from the porch and took them inside, "tampering with an active crime scene," according to police.
He was eventually arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, receipt of stolen property and tampering with physical evidence.
According to court documents, Thompson has several previous convictions, and was currently facing multiple felony charges already, but had been granted home incarceration on July 24.
Police said Porter and Ransom were also inside the home. They are both charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, receipt of stolen property and resisting arrest. Ransom is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Groves was arrested at a nearby home. According to court documents, people inside that home told officers that Groves was hiding under a vehicle in their back yard. Police said that in order to get into the back yard, Groves had to jump a fence, and residents told investigators he did not have permission to be there.
Officers located Groves and placed him under arrest. They allegedly found a stolen handgun in the brush near where he was hiding.
Groves was charged with receipt of stolen property (firearm), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and third-degree criminal trespassing.
All of the men are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections. Again, none of them is charged with shooting the officer.
Gwinn-Villaroel did not immediately identify the injured officer but said he has been with LMPD for less than two years.
"We are thankful that he has survived his injuries, and for the medical staff of University of Louisville Hospital," she said. "The officer has been with LMPD for a year-and-a-half, and we are praying for his speedy recovery."
The chief said body camera video will be made available within 10 business days.
The department is asking anyone who might have information about the shooting to call the Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the Crime Tip Portal by clicking here. All tips are anonymous.
"No piece of information is insignificant," LMPD said, adding that it expects to release more information Friday.
Previous story:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.