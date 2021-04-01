LOUISVIILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested after police say he punched a 9-year-old girl several times in the face, causing broken teeth and facial fractures.
According to court documents, the incident took place on Wednesday, March 17.
Police say officers were called after the girl was found wandering on a Jefferson County street, with a bloody nose. The girl's mother took her to Norton Children's Hospital, and met with investigators.
According to police, the girl told officers she had been punched in the face several times by her mother's boyfriend, 43-year-old Randall Clark.
Police say the girl's mother got a text message from Clark apologizing for what he had done.
The girl suffered facial fractures, as well as a broken tooth and a chipped tooth. According to court documents, she will have to undergo surgeries because of her injuries.
A warrant was issued for Clark's arrest and he was taken into custody on Wednesday. He's charged with first-degree criminal abuse and first-degree assault.
Clark is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
