LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a woman who went missing while walking her dogs in Jefferson Memorial Forest.
According to a news release Friday morning, Lynnden Bray was last seen walking her dogs in the Paul Yost Recreation area of the Jefferson Memorial Forest on Thursday. Both dogs were found, but Bray has not been located.
She is described as a 5-foot-2-inch tall white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing cut-off jean shorts and a blue shirt.
Fairdale Fire Chief Josh Underwood told WDRB News that the search on Thursday night was off Holsclaw Hill Road and the Coral Ridge Loop.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the LMPD tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
