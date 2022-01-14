LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are looking for a driver that hit and killed man in the Bashford Manor neighborhood early Friday morning.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police said officers were called to a section of Newburg Road near Bashford Manor Lane on a report of a pedestrian being hit. When officers arrived, they found the man dead and the driver had left the scene.
Investigators believe the driver of a northbound vehicle on Newburg Road hit the man and didn't stop or render aid.
Police did not give any description of the vehicle but are asking for anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD (5673). Or you can use the LMPD crime tip portal.
