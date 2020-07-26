LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Presbyterian Theological Seminary has a brand-new tool to help people talk about what can often be an uncomfortable subject.
The seminary has launched a free online seminar that focuses on promoting anti-racism and understanding current protests for racial justice. The class runs about 90 minutes in length.
The professor who created the class said it's Christian-based, but is accessible to people of all faiths and beliefs. The class teaches its participants how to develop their anti-racist voices and identities.
"This study is really not about if you're a racist or not. This study is really about making a difference in our world," said Dr. Anita Coleman with Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary. "So what I'm hoping is that, when people finish this and they read this, they will question themselves."
Coleman hopes people also learn to be better listeners through the class.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.